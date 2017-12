× Body found in clothing donation box after fire on North Side

CHICAGO — A body was found in a donation box on the city’s North Side.

The discovery was made around 7:15 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of W. Wilson in the city’s Ravenswood/Uptown neighborhood.

After extinguishing a fire in a clothing donation box, the Chicago Fire Department a body.

Chicago police are conduction a death investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.