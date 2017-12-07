WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday on Pearl Harbor Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Roberto Reyna, Sr. was celebrating his 24th birthday on December 7, 1941, when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor.

After, he was drafted into the Air Force and stationed on a small island in the South Pacific. There were fears of nuclear war. Until in August 1945, Reyna and fellow servicemen watched as the Hiroshima bomb was loaded onto a B-29 bound for Japan.

"Some things you can never forget in your life. What you saw. And then what happened,” Reyna said.

He first came to the U.S. when he was two, his family running to safety to escape the bloody Mexican revolution, growing up near the Texas border. When his tour of duty ended in 1946, a friend told him the steel mills in Indiana were looking for laborers.

“I come out here try ‘em out for six months - and i end up working 52 years,” Reina said.

Roberto still watches what he eats and follows doctor's orders; no sugar or salt for him, not even on his 100th birthday. That may change when his big, loving family takes him out to eat this weekend.

On this day of remembrance, we visit Reyna to hear a Pearl Harbor Day story that was 100 years in the making.