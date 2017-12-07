Woman fills California home with 800 Nativity scenes

MODESTO, Calif. — A woman in California is celebrating the true spirit of Christmas, by filling her home with nativity scenes — 800 of them.

It took Toni Conway a month to set up the entire collection at her house in Modesto. Now, she’s letting guests walk through and view her treasures.

There are scenes involving pets, cowboys, even the peanuts characters.

It took Toni 56 years to assemble her collection; and she keeps a detailed personal log, listing where she bought each display, or who gave it to her.