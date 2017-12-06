× Which month is more wintry, December or March?

Dear Tom,

Which month is more wintry, December or March?

— Mark Greenwald

Dear Mark,

In the natural cycle, the weather in both months can vary tremendously from year to year, so it’s best to look at averages and extremes. The numbers clearly show that December is more wintry with its average temperature of 27.7 degrees, more than 10 degrees colder than March’s 37.9 degrees, and its 8.2-inch snowfall average topping March’s 5.6 inches. The city’s snowiest December was in 1951 when 33.3 inches fell while the most snow in March was 23.1 inches in 1926. Chicago’s lowest December temperature was 25 below zero in 1983 while the lowest reading on the books in March was minus 12 in 1873. March does “out winter” December in one category — biggest snowstorm. On March 25-26,1930, the city logged 19.2 inches of snow, while December’s biggest snowstorm was 14.1 inches on December 17-19, 1929.