Where to see the stars of Broadway in Chicago’s biggest shows, for a good cause

“We Three Shows: A Broadway Holiday Benefit” is produced by the company members of "Wicked," "Beautiful - The Carole King Musical," and "Hamilton" themselves. This performance event is an opportunity for the company to step out of their roles in the musicals and perform some of their personal favorites.

The evening will include a live auction featuring backstage tours – including costuming, makeup and “watching from the wings” opportunities, performance tickets, and an opportunity for walk on roles.

Net proceeds raised from the benefit will support adults and children living with HIV/AIDS as well as those at risk for HIV through wraparound services provided by Chicago House, including housing, employment services, medical linkage and retention, and prevention services.

“We Three Shows: A Broadway Holiday Benefit”

Monday, December 11, 7:30 p.m.

Thalia Hall

ThaliaHallChicago.com