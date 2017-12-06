× Victims of fatal Dixon pipeline explosion ID’d

NACHUSA, Ill. — The two people killed in a pipeline explosion near Dixon, Ill., on Tuesday have been identified.

Rory Miller, 59, and his son Ryan Miller, 30, were both killed in the explosion. They’re both from the town of Oregon. Michael Koster, 20, is listed as critical condition at a Rockford Hospital. Another man was treated and released.

According to local reports, the massive fire was burning east of Dixon near Nachusa Road and Illinois Route 38.

Farm workers were trying to pull a stuck trailer when they accidentally ruptured the pipeline, sparking the explosion.