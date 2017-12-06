Tylenol may help ease the pain of hurt feelings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A series of studies found that acetaminophen, the active ingredient in Tylenol, works in a part of the brain that processes social pain.

Volunteers who took it, still knew they had feelings of being teased or left out but said it just didn't bother them as much.

Another study found that tylenol seemed to diminish participants' emotional highs and lows.

Even so, doctors aren't recommending a daily regimen of Tylenol as it can cause gastrointestinal problems and taking large doses increases the risk of liver failure.