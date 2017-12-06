TV shows that Robin Baumgarten is binging right now

WGN Morning News anchor Robin Baumgarten revealed the top five shows she's binging online right now: "Chance" (Hulu), "Mindhunter" (Netflix), "Poldark" (Masterpiece), "Fortitude" (Amazon), and "Long Shot" (Netflix).
