TV shows that Robin Baumgarten is binging right now

Posted 9:09 AM, December 6, 2017, by , Updated at 09:07AM, December 6, 2017

WGN Morning News anchor Robin Baumgarten revealed the top five shows she's binging online right now: "Chance" (Hulu), "Mindhunter" (Netflix), "Poldark" (Masterpiece), "Fortitude" (Amazon), and "Long Shot" (Netflix).