Lunchbreak: Wild mushroom pierogi

Executive Chef Joshua Murray

Woven & Bound

Marriott Marquis Chicago

2121 S. Prairie Avenue

Chicago

(312) 824-0500

www.marriott.com/

Wild Mushroom Pierogi

Makes 32 pierogi (8 servings)

Filling:

2 lb. potato

3 oz. melted butter

1 oz. shredded grana padano (you can sub parmesan cheese)

2 oz. cream cheese

1 lb. cooked mushrooms

1 tsp. porcini powder

1 lemon

Directions:

Cook the mushrooms by pan roasting them in a smoking hot pan with a little olive oil. Place potatoes in a pot, cover with water and boil the potatoes until easily pierced with a fork. Drain the potatoes and allow to cool slightly. Ideally pass these potatoes through a ricer but if you do not have one use a whisk or potato masher to make a dry mashed potato (just do not add any cream or butter). Add cream cheese, mushrooms and porcini powder to the potatoes and mix to incorporate. Season with salt. Cut the wonton wrappers into 3 inch size pieces. To assemble: place 1 tsp. of filling in each dough round. Brush with egg wash and pinch with your hands to seal. Reserve on a sheet tray lined with parchment until ready to cook. Can be held in the fridge overnight or frozen for up to a week.

Dough:

wonton wrappers

32 each cut into 3 inch rounds

Brown Butter Sour Cream

1/2 cup butter

1 cup sour cream

salt to taste

Directions:

In a sauté pan melt the butter down and cook until it begins to brown. Pour the butter into a metal mixing bowl and allow to cool but not harden (be sure not to burn the butter) Stir in the sour cream and season with salt to taste.

Topping

Ingredients:

1 oz. Brussels sprouts leaves

5 roasted cippolini onion

2 oz. wild mushrooms

1 Tbs grana padano cheese

chives baton (chopped)

1 Tablespoon butter

In a hot pan with 1 Tbs oil place the pierogi flat side down and sear until deep brown. Add mushrooms and onion along with some vegetable stock. Cover with another pan to steam. When the liquid has evaporated, add butter and stir pan to melt; season with salt. Place brown butter sour cream on the plate. Arrange the pierogis and top with the onions and mushrooms. Flash fry the Brussels leaves until golden brown and season with salt. To garnish: microplane grana cheese over the plate, place Brussels leaves and finish with the chive batons and some microplane lemon zest.