CHICAGO -- The journalist who broke the Laquan McDonald shooting story will appear in court later today.

Jamie Kalven first reported that the police version of the shooting didn't match the video.

Lawyers for the officer who shot the teen want to question Kalven about his sources.

They allege Kalven had contacts within the now disbanded independent police review authority and even the FBI.

Kalven's lawyers say he'll be in court, but wouldn't say if will actually testify.