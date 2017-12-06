× Full list of Chicago warming centers

CHICAGO — The city of Chicago has designated warming centers for those in need to seek shelter. They’re open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. during work weekdays when temperatures dip below 32 degrees.

Englewood Center

1140 W. 79th Street

Chicago, IL 60620

Garfield Center

10 S. Kedzie Ave.

Chicago, IL 60612

King Center

4314 S. Cottage Grove

Chicago, IL 60653

North Area

845 W. Wilson Ave.

Chicago, IL 60640

South Chicago

8650 S. Commercial Ave.

Chicago, IL 60617

Trina Davila

4357 W. Armitage Ave.

Chicago, IL 60639

For more info, go here or call 3-1-1.

For the full list of warming centers in Cook County, click here.