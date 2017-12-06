Full list of Chicago warming centers

CHICAGO — The city of Chicago has designated warming centers for those in need to seek shelter. They’re open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. during work weekdays when temperatures dip below 32 degrees.

Englewood Center
1140 W. 79th Street
Chicago, IL 60620

Garfield Center
10 S. Kedzie Ave.
Chicago, IL 60612

King Center
4314 S. Cottage Grove
Chicago, IL 60653

North Area
845 W. Wilson Ave.
Chicago, IL 60640

South Chicago
8650 S. Commercial Ave.
Chicago, IL 60617

Trina Davila
4357 W. Armitage Ave.
Chicago, IL 60639

For more info, go here or call 3-1-1.

For the full list of warming centers in Cook County, click here.