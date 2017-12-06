Full list of Chicago warming centers
CHICAGO — The city of Chicago has designated warming centers for those in need to seek shelter. They’re open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. during work weekdays when temperatures dip below 32 degrees.
Englewood Center
1140 W. 79th Street
Chicago, IL 60620
Garfield Center
10 S. Kedzie Ave.
Chicago, IL 60612
King Center
4314 S. Cottage Grove
Chicago, IL 60653
North Area
845 W. Wilson Ave.
Chicago, IL 60640
South Chicago
8650 S. Commercial Ave.
Chicago, IL 60617
Trina Davila
4357 W. Armitage Ave.
Chicago, IL 60639
For more info, go here or call 3-1-1.
For the full list of warming centers in Cook County, click here.