Early Morning Hero: Ernie Hawkins

CHICAGO -- One of our December Early Morning Heroes, Ernie Hawkins, is a valet at Ingalls Memorial Hospital. Hawkins is always there with a smile on his face and a personal greeting for everyone as he opens doors, helps with wheelchairs, and makes everyone feel right at home. We surprised him one morning with McDonald’s breakfast and a $300 McDonald’s Arch Card! Mike Toomey has the full story.