Dan Hayes looks at what’s ahead for the White Sox this offseason on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - Last offseason, they set a course for the next five years of the franchise.

The trade of Chris Sale started a massive rebuilding project for the franchise that took talent from the major league level to stack the minors with prospects. While it led to a down turn in 2017, the White Sox farm system is now the best in baseball as they take aim at success down the road instead of now.

What could be in store for Rick Hahn this offseason? Veteran baseball writer Dan Hayes discussed that on Wednesday's Sports Feed with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

