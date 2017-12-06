CTU protests plan to close 4 South Side high schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO--Parents, students and members of the Chicago Teachers Union protested a plan to close four South Side high schools at the end of the year because of low enrollment.

They spoke out Wednesday at CPS headquarters, 42 W. Madison, before a Chicago Board of Education meeting.

The schools slated for closing are Harper, Hope, Robeson, and TEAM Englewood high schools.

CPS officials say the money saved from the closings would go toward a new $85 million high school for the Englewood neighborhood.

But the new school wouldn't be open until the fall of 2019, forcing hundreds of students to find another school to attend for one year.

CTU Vice President Jesse Sharkey says the district should spent more money on the schools its plans to close.