Cold days continues with a chance of snow
-
More cold temps ahead, chance of snow
-
Chance of thunderstorms across the Chicago area overnight into Saturday forenoon
-
Cold, possible snow, rain Saturday night
-
Cold weekend but mild weather returns
-
Cold weekend but temps will climb later
-
-
Cold and getting colder
-
Cold air arriving soon
-
Severe weather possible across the Chicago area Sunday
-
Few more days of mild weather then a drop in temps
-
90 degree days continue
-
-
Risk of severe thunderstorms across the Chicago area Sunday primarily along and south of the Interstate-80 corridor
-
Wet few days ahead, but a little warmer
-
Marginal Risk of severe thunderstorms this Saturday morning south of Interstate-80 – Lakeshore flooding in NW Indiana later this afternoon and overnight