× Bulls Game Notes For Wednesday @ Indiana

* Indiana won the earlier meeting between these teams this season, 105-87 at Chicago on November 10. The Pacers are looking for their first three-game win streak against the Bulls since December 4, 2012 to March 3, 2013.

* The Bulls have lost nine straight contests and at 3-19, are off to their second-worst 22-game start in franchise history (tied with 2000-01; worst is 2-20 in 1999-00).

* The Pacers are 7-3 over their last 10 games, averaging 110.1 points per contest during that span.

* Victor Oladipo scored a game-high 25 points in the last meeting between the teams and has averaged 18.8 points on 50.9 percent shooting from the field in 11 career games against the Bulls.

* Myles Turner has blocked at least one shot in 21 straight games dating back to last season, the longest active streak in the league.

* Kris Dunn is averaging 16.0 points and 6.5 assists over his last four games. Dunn was averaging 10.6 points and 3.9 assists over his first 14 games this season.