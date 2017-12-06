× Blackhawks Game Notes For Wednesday @ Washington

* The Blackhawks lost, 3-1, Sunday against the Los Angeles Kings. It was Chicago’s fourth consecutive loss (0-2-2), after going 4-0-1 in the previous five games.

* The Capitals won, 4-1, versus the San Jose Sharks on Monday. The Capitals have won two straight, and five of their last six games (5-1-0). After starting the season 1-3-0 in its first four home games, Washington is 9-2-0 in its last 11 games in the nation’s capital.

* This is the first of two meetings between the Blackhawks and Capitals this season. The two will meet in Illinois on February 17. The Capitals are 6-1-0 in their last seven meetings with the Blackhawks, and have won six straight versus Chicago at home. The last Chicago win at Washington was January 10, 2006, a 4-3 overtime win for the Blackhawks.

* Chicago’s leading scorer Patrick Kane (27 points) has gone two straight games without a point. He has not gone 3+ consecutive games without a point since March 9-14, 2016 (3 straight). Kane has never scored a goal AT Washington. He has played five games at Washington, four at Capital One Arena and one at Nationals Park.

* Alex Ovechkin got his 20th goal of the season on Monday versus San Jose, and now has at least 20 goals in all 13 of his NHL seasons. Ovechkin is the 11th player in NHL history to score 20+ goals in each of his first 13 seasons.

* Braden Holtby is 14-6-0 in his first 20 starts this season. Two seasons ago, Holtby went 16-4-0 in his first 20 starts. Prior to Holtby, the last Washington netminder to win at least 14 of his first 20 starts of a season was Don Beaupre in 1991-92. Beaupre went 14-6-0 in his first 20 starts of the 1991-92 season.