Around Town at Chicago Scenic Studios

Posted 11:23 AM, December 6, 2017, by

Chicago Scenic Studios, Inc.

955 W. Cermak Rd.

Chicago, Illinois 60608

312.274.9900

 

Considered the “granddaddy” of scenic construction in Chicago and unofficially serving as a training hub for stage designers for four decades, Chicago Scenic Studios, Inc. President and Founder Bob Doepel established the company in 1978 as a design and fabrication studio for Chicago’s up and coming theater community.  Doepel, who still comes to work daily along with his “man’s best friend” Verdi, the flat-coated retriever, comes from a long line of notable Chicago construction professionals.  His great-grandfather founded Paschen Nielson Construction Company, which built Navy Pier.  Bob Doepel himself has put his mark on many iconic windy city institutions through his one-of-a-kind scene construction.