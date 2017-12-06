× A Rambler Stunner! Loyola upsets No. 5 Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Very quietly, they put together an impressive first nine games of the 2017-2018 season.

Flying under the radar was probably OK for Porter Moser, whose Loyola team is using their non-conference season to get ready for a run at the Missouri Valley Conference title. Before Wednesday night, they did a great job to start with eight wins in their opening nine contests.

But Porter won’t be able to keep his Ramblers a secret anymore.

Loyola went on the road to Gainesville and led most of the way in a stunning 65-59 victory over No. 5 Florida Wednesday night at the Stephen C. O’ Connell center. It’s the first win against a Top Five opponent since they beat No. 4 Illinois at old Alumni Gym on December 22, 1984.

Aundre Jackson led the Ramblers with 23 points while Cameron Krutwig had 14 and Donte Ingram 11 as the team improved to 9-1 on the season and caught the attention of the college basketball fans around the country.

Most impressive about the victory is the way they did it. They trailed in the first minute of the game, then raced out to a 13 point lead before taking a 34-31 lead to the break. Even after giving up the lead in the second half on a Kevarrius Hayes dunk by Florida, the Ramblers got the lead back 25 seconds later on a Krutwig and never let it go the final 16:36 of the game.

After Florida cut the lead to two with 1:34 on the clock, Loyola’s defense held them scoreless the rest of the way to lock up one of their biggest wins in recent memory for the program while putting them on the college basketball radar in 2017-2018.