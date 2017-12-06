× 2 Cook County sheriff’s officers among 3 injured in crash on Jane Addams

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — A car slammed into two Cook County sheriff’s squad cars, injuring three people.

Two sheriff’s officers were among those injured in the crash late Tuesday night on the Jane Addams Tollway in Arlington Heights.

Authorities say the officers were conducting a traffic stop when their vehicles were hit by a third car.

One officer was trapped inside the squad car.

None of the injuries is believed to be life-threatening.