× Wrigley Field ranked Illinois’ top Uber destination of 2017

CHICAGO — Ridesharing giant Uber released its list of the most “Uber-ed To” places in each state over the past year, and Wrigley Field came in on top in Illinois.

It’s no surprise that Cubs fans venture to Wrigley Field in droves, filling Metra trains, El cars, and buses, but unlike mass transit options, Uber charges users a higher surge fare during busy periods. So that’s one thing to keep in mind if you plan to see the Cubs play at the Friendly Confines.

Uber released the ranking of the top destination in each state Tuesday, excluding airports and major transit stations. Quite a few other ballparks made the list, while rest are mostly malls, casinos, bars, tourist favorites and performance venues. You can see the full list below.

According to Uber, the most popular time for people to take an Uber in the U.S. was Saturday nights at 11 p.m., and the most Ubers were taken on the Saturday of Halloween. In Chicago Halloween Saturday actually came in second to March 11- St. Patrick’s Day.

Here’s Uber’s list of the top destinations in 2017, excluding airports and transit stations.

State City Destination Alabama Montgomery SkyBar Café Alaska Anchorage Moose’s Tooth Pub & Pizzeria Arizona Phoenix Chase Field Arkansas Fayetteville JJ’s Grill & Chill California San Francisco AT&T Park Colorado Denver Coors Field Connecticut New Haven Toad’s Place Delaware Dover Dover Downs Hotel & Casino Florida Miami Dolphin Mall Georgia Atlanta SunTrust Park Hawaii Honolulu Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort Idaho Boise Cactus Bar Illinois Chicago Wrigley Field Indiana Indianapolis Lucas Oil Stadium Iowa Des Moines Iowa State Fairgrounds Kansas Lawrence Jayhawk Cafe Kentucky Louisville Churchill Downs Turf Club Louisiana New Orleans Café du Monde Maine Portland Thompsons Point Maryland Baltimore Oriole Park at Camden Yards Massachusetts Boston Fenway Park Michigan Ann Arbor Scorekeepers Minnesota Minneapolis – St. Paul Mall of America Mississippi Gulfport-Biloxi Beau Rivage Resort & Casino Missouri St Louis Busch Stadium Montana Bozeman Rocking R Bar Nebraska Lincoln Barry’s Bar & Grill Nevada Las Vegas MGM Grand Hotel & Casino New Hampshire Durham The Lodges at West Edge New Jersey Atlantic City Harrah’s Resort Hotel & Casino New Mexico Albuquerque Sandia Resort and Casino New York New York City The Metropolitan Museum of Art North Carolina Charlotte EpiCentre North Dakota Fargo Windbreak Saloon Ohio Cleveland Progressive Field Oklahoma Tulsa River Spirit Casino Oregon Portland The Nines Hotel Pennsylvania Pittsburgh PNC Park Puerto Rico San Juan Mall of the Americas Rhode Island Providence Providence Place Mall South Carolina Myrtle Beach Broadway at the Beach Tennessee Nashville Bridgestone Arena Texas Austin Zilker Park Utah Salt Lake City Rice-Eccles Stadium Vermont Burlington Church Street Marketplace Virginia Hampton Roads MacArthur Center Washington Seattle Pike Place Market Washington D.C. Washington D.C. Nationals Park West Virginia Eastern WV Bent Willey’s Wisconsin Milwaukee Miller Park Wyoming Wyoming Outlaw Saloon

* Source: Uber