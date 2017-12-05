× Woman with baby robbed at gunpoint in Gage Park

CHICAGO – A woman with a baby was robbed at gunpoint in the city’s Gage Park neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the woman was approached by four Hispanic men when she was on the 5400 block of South California around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Police said two men displayed hand guns while the other two took some of the woman’s belongings.

The men then fled the scene.

Police did not provide any further information.

No one is in custody and the incident is under investigation.