Wind Advisory for Chicago area continues until 6 p.m. today

The Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office has continued a Wind Advisory for northeast Illinois into the northwest corner of Indiana calling for strong westerly winds gusting to 45 miles per hour until 6PM CST this Tuesday evening (see tan-shaded area on the highlighted map). A Wind Advisory until 6PM CST is in effect for all of northern Illinois into eastern Iowa and across much of Wisconsin, as well as northern Indiana into a good portion of Lower Michigan.

Gusting westerly winds 25 to 45 miles per hour will persist across a broad area, as the intense center of low pressure moves north away from Lake Superior into the Canadian Province of Ontario. Watch for limbs breaking off trees and flying debris. Travelers on north-south highways especially should be prepared for sudden gusts that could temporarily cause problems controlling your vehicle – most affected will be high-profile vehicles such as trucks, trailers, buses and vans.