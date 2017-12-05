“Voice of the Cats” Dave Eanet talks Northwestern football and hoops on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Over the past two months, he's had the pleasure of calling perhaps the most successful football in the state of Illinois.

After two early losses in the Big Ten, Northwestern finished off their regular season strong with seven-straight wins which lock them into a bowl for the third-straight season. Pat Fitzgerald takes his team to the Music City Bowl on December 29th to face Kentucky at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

On top of that, Northwestern basketball is about a month into their season, dealing with a bit of a hangover after a historic NCAA Tournament appearance last winter.

Dave Eanet, the "Voice of the Cats" on WGN Radio, discussed both teams during his most recent appearance on Sports Feed on Tuesday with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

