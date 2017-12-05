U of C Medicine celebrates completion of a new emergency department for adults

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The University of Chicago Medicine celebrated on Tuesday the completion of a new, $39 million emergency department for adults.

The E.D. won't start taking patients until December 29th. The Level One trauma unit won't debut until May of next year. It is pending state regulatory review and approval.

The new facility follows years of protest.

Activists have noted a lack of adult trauma care on the South Side, and claim people have died while being transported to Stroger or Christ hospitals.