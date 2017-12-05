Two students shot at Washington high school, sheriff’s office says

GRAHAM, Wash. – Two students were shot outside a Washington state high school on Tuesday and Pierce County sheriff’s deputies said they’re looking for suspects.

The Pierce County sheriff’s office said one student was found in the parking lot by the Graham-Kapowsin High School football field and another was found in a locker room. Shots were reportedly fired on the Eustis Hunt Rd. side of the campus.

Graham-Kapowsin HS is located at 108th Ave E. & Eustis Hunt Rd. E. in Graham. Shots reportedly were fired on the Eustis Hunt Rd. side of the campus. pic.twitter.com/6ejBwxNiAj — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) December 5, 2017

There was no immediate word on the students’ conditions, but officials say both are being taken to area hospitals.

The sheriff’s office said they are looking for multiple male suspects who fled in a green vehicle, possibly a Chevy Impala.

A spokesperson for Bethel school district said schools in the area were on lockdown.

“Deputies are actively sweeping the school grounds, at this point no indications that shooters are on campus,” The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office tweeted. “All remaining students on campus are secured with deputies, considered safe as security sweep is ongoing.”

This is a developing story.