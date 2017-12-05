× The Cheesecake Factory is giving out 10,000 free slices

The Cheesecake Factory is in the holiday spirit! Starting Wednesday, you can get a free slice of the company’s namesake dessert.

To take advantage of the restaurant’s “Day of 10,000 Slices” promotion, customers must place a delivery order through the Doordash app, and use the code 10000SLICES at checkout.

In addition, people will also get free delivery from Wednesday until Dec. 12 – no promotional code needed.

Only one slice per household, so there will likely be some sharing.=