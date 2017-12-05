Russia banned from Winter Olympics but ‘clean’ athletes can compete

Olympic Rings are seen in front of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) headquarters on December 5, 2017 in Pully near Lausanne.
The International Olympic Committee meets to decide whether to bar Russia from the 2018 Winter Olympics for doping violations, in one of the weightiest decisions ever faced by the Olympic movement. / AFP PHOTO / Fabrice COFFRINI (Photo credit should read FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images)
Olympic Rings are seen in front of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) headquarters on December 5, 2017 in Pully near Lausanne.
The International Olympic Committee meets to decide whether to bar Russia from the 2018 Winter Olympics for doping violations, in one of the weightiest decisions ever faced by the Olympic movement. / AFP PHOTO / Fabrice COFFRINI (Photo credit should read FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images)
LAUSANNE, Switzerland — “Clean” Russian athletes will be “invited” to take part in the Winter Olympics in South Korea next year, though they will be required to compete under the Olympic flag.
But Russia was officially barred from the PyeongChang Winter Games over allegations of systematic, state-sponsored doping between 2011 and 2015.
In allowing clean athletes to compete, the International Olympic Committee said Tuesday they would do so under the name “Olympic Athlete from Russia” (OAR).
This is a developing story. Check back for details.