Russia banned from Winter Olympics but 'clean' athletes can compete

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — “Clean” Russian athletes will be “invited” to take part in the Winter Olympics in South Korea next year, though they will be required to compete under the Olympic flag.

But Russia was officially barred from the PyeongChang Winter Games over allegations of systematic, state-sponsored doping between 2011 and 2015.

In allowing clean athletes to compete, the International Olympic Committee said Tuesday they would do so under the name “Olympic Athlete from Russia” (OAR).

