Randy Travis’ naked DUI arrest video released after 5-year legal battle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Footage of country singer Randy Travis naked and ranting during a 2012 DUI arrest was released Friday after a five-year-long legal battle.

The Travis family’s legal battle to keep the footage private went all the way to the Supreme Court, but his petition was denied.

Travis filed a federal lawsuit in September in Texas arguing that that the footage should be considered private under health record privacy regulations. But the judge said he did not show a substantial likelihood of success on the claims.

The Country Music Hall of Fame singer and Grammy winner ushered in a wave of neo-traditional singers like Alan Jackson, Clint Black and Brooks in the 1990s and had hits with songs like “Forever And Ever, Amen.” But he suffered a stroke in 2013 that has left him with limited ability to speak.

A request was left Thursday with his publicist to speak to his wife, Mary Davis-Travis, who also was denied a request by the federal court to sue on his behalf.

The lawsuit said the footage, which according to legal records show him nude and disorientated and making threats to the officers, were highly embarrassing and intimate and inappropriate to release in light of the fact that Travis “can no longer speak cogently and is not even in the position to discuss, let alone defend, his previous actions.”

“This case is about the rights of all Americans to have their most personal moments that happen to be videotaped, occurring after a concussion or a physical injury or a mental health breakdown, remain private where they should be,” Cirkiel said.

The Texas attorney general agreed to redact certain portions of the footage because he was nude.