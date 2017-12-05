Midday Fix: Winter skin care tips

Jenny Duranski

Tips:

Face oils are wonderful for parched winter skin, because they are more hydrating and absorb into the skin much faster and will protect your skin if you are out in the elements all day. One of the best ways use oils effectively is combine them with your toner or hydrosol for extra hydration. Your skin will drink up all the extra moisture and have you glowing throughout the day.

Mix equal parts oil and toner/hydrosol in your hands, and rub together until well combined, and then massage the mixture gently in and upward motion onto your face.

The dry air in wintertime is constantly stealing moisture away from your skin. Use a humidifier or even an essential oil diffuser (especially in the bedroom) to create the feel of a mistier climate to sleep in. A humidifier helps keep the mucous in our nose and throat nourished, moist and happy. Essential oil diffusers or a humidifier can also help keep those pesky winter colds away.

Shine-On Hair Mask:

1/2 Coconut Cream – Full of essential fats that deep condition hair to repair and restore any damage.

2 Tbs castor oil – Helps to keep frizz at bay and stimulates hair follicle to aid in hair growth.

10 drops rosemary essential oil – Great for a healthy scalp and to improve hair growth. Rosemary has also been known to treat dandruff.

Add all ingredients into a blender and pulse until well combined. Work the mask through dry hair from root to tip. Pin your hair into place, and allow to sit for 15-20 minutes. Rinse and wash as normal.

Grace For The Face Mask/Exfoliator:

6 Tbs grapeseed oil or jojoba oil – Hydrates and provides skin with necessary vitamins to placate flaky, dry winter skin.

1 Tbs honey – A natural moisturizer that helps to heal skin ailments all year long.

5 Tbs almond flour – A gentle exfoliator to slough away dead skin cells.

2-3 drops rose essential oil – Promotes a healthy glow.

2-3 drops frankincense essential oil – Known to calm inflammation and relieve stress and anxiety.

Stir all the ingredients together in a small bowl until a light paste starts to form. Apply to face and neck as desired and leave on for 20 minutes, then rinse with warm water.

Winter Wellness Bath Soak

1/3 cup Epsom Salt – Great for sore muscles, aches and pains.

1/3 cup baking soda – Detoxifies the body and draws out toxins.

2-3 Tbs ground ginger – Helps the body to sweat out toxins and aids in getting rid or winter colds and illnesses.

2 Tbs apple cider vinegar

Place all ingredients into a reusable glass container and mix well. Once combined add to bath as needed.