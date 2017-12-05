Lunchbreak: Naughty and nice truffles

Dave Trout

Savory Spice Shop

4753 N. Lincoln Avenue

Chicago

123 S. Washington Street

Naperville

www.savoryspiceshop.com

Event:

Shop Late Lincoln Square

December 14

6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

For more information:

LincolnSquare.org

Naughty & Nice Truffles

For truffles:

8 oz. semi-sweet or bittersweet chocolate chips

1/4 cup heavy cream

1 tsp. Cook County Charcoal Seasoning

1/8 to 1/4 tsp. ground chipotle chiles

1/2 oz. bourbon

For cocoa coating:

1/4 cup Dutch Cocoa Powder

1/4 cup Black Onyx Cocoa Powder

For nut coating:

1/2 cup minced toasted pecans or walnuts

Directions:

For truffles: Place chocolate chips in a glass bowl. Bring cream to a simmer, then pour over chocolate chips. Let sit for about 3 minutes, or until chocolate starts to melt. Sprinkle in Cook County seasoning and chipotle and stir with a spatula until mixture is smooth. If it remains lumpy, microwave on high for 10-second intervals, stirring between intervals until smooth. Stir in bourbon. Cover and refrigerate until firm, about 2 hours. Let chocolate come to room temperature before rolling. Use a small cookie scoop to make Tablespoon-sized portions and roll them with your hands to form smooth balls. Set truffles on a parchment-lined cookie sheet.

For coating: Mix cocoas together in a small bowl. Place nuts in another small bowl. Roll truffles in your choice of coating. If chocolate is firm, you may need to press the nut coating gently into the truffle. Serve immediately, or chill for an hour or so to firm up again before serving.

Yields about 16 truffles