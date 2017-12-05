LowDown Brass Band in Studio 1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Show this Friday!

Subterranean @ 9

http://www.lowdownbrassband.com

LowDown Brass Band (LDB) deftly synthesizes the gritty sounds of Chicago with the high energy second-line street beat of the Crescent City. LDB brandishes a powerful brass frontline of trumpets, trombones, saxophones, with a funky backline of drums and sousaphone. Combining the poetic ferocity of Billa Camp with stellar vocal harmonies, adventurous improvisation, movement, and grooves, LDB creates an infectious and diverse sound that has something for every listener.

Fresh off their appearance at The 2017 Chicago Jazz Festival, LowDown maintains a constant performing and touring schedule throughout North America. Recently performing with Dan Deacon at Lagunitas Beer Circus following an ambitious project titled “LowDown Sounds” that included a critically acclaimed cameo by Roy Ayers on the track "Everybody Loves The Sunshine." LowDown Brass is now set to begin the next chapter with the release of their 5th self-produced full length studio album "LowDown Breaks." This new offering steps deeper into refining their unique sound, combining the hip hop sound with multiple world music and jazz styles.