Lawmakers ask Supreme Court to hear Blagojevich case

CHICAGO — A group of lawmakers have asked the Supreme Court to take up the case of Former Governor Rod Blagojevich.

Congressman Luis Gutierrez, Bobby Rush and Jan Schakowsky are a few of the lawmakers who filed the brief petitioning the court on Monday.

They said they aren’t trying to prove his guilt or innocence.

Rather, they want the highest court to clarify campaign finance law.

Blagojevich is serving 14 years in prison for soliciting bribes for political appointments.