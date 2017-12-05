× Kyle Long’s season comes to an end as the Bears place him on Injured Reserve

LAKE FOREST – A season filled with injuries and various aliments has come to an end for the Bears’ top offensive lineman – and on his birthday nonetheless.

On Tuesday, offensive guard Kyle Long was placed on Injured Reserve by the team as he turns 29 years old.

It continues a painful year-and-a-half for the three-time Pro Bowl selection who has dealt with various aliments since the middle of the 2016 season. A severe ankle injury against the Buccaneers in November limited him to just eight games last season and the recovery kept him out the first two games of 2017.

Long has played in the last ten games for the Bears while at the same time dealing with a torn labrum suffered before the 2016 season and a finger injury as well. With more shoulder pain after the loss to the 49ers on Sunday, John Fox hinted that Long could be placed on season-ending IR with the team officially out of playoff contention.

Injuries were not an issue early in his career as he rose to become the Bears’ best offensive lineman. In three Pro Bowl seasons at guard and tackle after being taken by the Bears in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft, Long played in 47 of the team’s games.

Also on Tuesday, Bears also placed defensive tackle Mitch Unrein on Injured Reserve. He finishes the year with 32 tackles and a sack.