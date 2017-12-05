Jet stream to keep cold air in place here over coming 2 weeks
Pacific air holds through Monday with mild days and cool nights—but big changes follow; a buckling jet stream is to send frigid early season arctic air crashing southward across a huge swath of the U.S. Lower 48; flurries could fly by mid next week
Reinforcing late week cold punch to bring the area’s chilliest autumn temps yet; Fri/Sat sub-40° highs the first since March; 147 years of weather observations tell us 60+ degree temps not behind us yet
Weekend chill may include a wintry mix Saturday night into Sunday; eastbound disturbance to pull moist air up and over cool air here resulting in some wet snow, cold rain or a mix
Milder air arrives ahead of weekend chill
Chance of thunderstorms across the Chicago area overnight into Saturday forenoon
Cold air arrives; Snow possible by week’s end
From near record warmth to a cold reality check
Halloween weather to be a chilling experience
Powerful late-week Autumn storm threatens severe weather
Coming week to flip flop between Pacific air and Arctic air
Severe weather focus downstate; rain/thunder here
Chicago’s cool-down has ties to the “wavy” jet stream fostered by record heat out West; Los Angeles’ 104° Tuesday high demolishes 108-year record; rains here have October, 2017 headed for rank of 2nd wettest in 147 years
Heavy rains with more on the way may cause significant flooding problems