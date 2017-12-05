‘I want to kill children:’ Teacher on leave after inappropriate message on projector

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. -- A Colorado middle school teacher has been placed on administrative leave after he allegedly typed out an inappropriate message to students this week.

"Silent reading ...I want to kill children but I am a loving Christian man who never would hurt a flee (sic) so please sit down and read," the eighth grade teacher at Otho E. Stuart Middle School allegedly wrote.

A parent sent KDVR a photo of the message.

The school district said they are investigating the incident and said students were not in danger.

"I wanted to make you aware of an incident that took place yesterday during Connect 21 (last period of the day) in Mr. Burghart's class. It was reported to me by a parent last night that Mr. Burghart had a message projected on the board that frighten some of our Raptors," principal Fabricio Velez said in a letter to parents. "We started this investigation last night and and have continued our investigation throughout the day today. Mr. Burghart was out of the building today and will be out of the building tomorrow while we complete our investigation."

"Please know that we take any allegations concerning the safety and security of our Raptors very seriously. I can assure you that your student was not in danger at any time," Velez said. "I will communicate back to you once my investigation is completed."