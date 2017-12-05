× Chicago area experiencing a 35-degree temp drop from yesterday’s high of 65-degrees – wind chills in the teens this Tuesday morning

The Chicago area has experienced a 35-degree drop from yesterday’s highs in the 60s to this morning’s lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Wind Chills have dropped into the teens area-wide. At Chicago’s official O’Hare site, yesterday’s high temperature was 65-degrees and this morning’s 8AM CST reading 30-degrees with a 17-degree wind chill.

The lowest 8AM CST temperature this morning at an airport location was 25-degrees at Freeport and 27-degrees in Rockford, while the lowest wind chill of 12-degrees was recorded west of the Fox River Valley at Freeport, Rochelle and DeKalb.

Below is a table showing this morning’s 8AM weather at airport locations, including the Wind Chill and yesterday’s high temperature in the last two columns.

CITY SKY/WX TMP DP RH WIND PRES WIND CHILL MONDAY HIGH

ROCKFORD PTCLDY 27 14 58 W18G30 29.88R WCI 14 62

FREEPORT* CLEAR 25 15 64 W17G25 29.88R WCI 12 61

ROCHELLE* CLEAR 27 16 62 W25G33 29.90R WCI 12 62

DE KALB* CLEAR 27 17 64 W23G33 29.87S WCI 12 62

PERU* CLEAR 28 16 61 W18G28 29.97R WCI 15 63

CHICAGO-OHARE PTCLDY 30 18 60 W20G31 29.86R WCI 17 65

CHICAGO-MIDWAY PTCLDY 32 21 64 W22G33 29.88S WCI 19 65

AURORA CLEAR 28 17 63 W23G32 29.90R WCI 14 65

LANSING* CLOUDY 33 26 75 SW23G32 29.91R WCI 21 63

JOLIET* CLEAR 31 20 62 W16G22 29.93R WCI 20 66

WAUKEGAN PTCLDY 31 21 66 SW14G28 29.80R WCI 21 64

DUPAGE AIRPORT CLEAR 28 17 63 W24G37 29.87R WCI 14 64

KANKAKEE* CLOUDY 31 21 66 W20G29 29.98R WCI 19 64

WHEELING CLEAR 31 19 61 W21G29 29.87R WCI 18 65

MORRIS* CLEAR 29 17 59 W21G30 29.93R WCI 16 65

ROMEOVILLE* PTCLDY 29 20 68 W25G32 29.91R WCI 15 64

NORTHERLY ISL N/A 32 19 59 S13 N/A WCI 22 64

PONTIAC CLEAR 30 21 68 SW20G26 30.00 WCI 17 66

Valparaiso PTCLDY 35 26 24 W18G33 29.90 WCI 24 64

Gary PTCLDY 36 23 60 SW22G36 29.90 WCI 23 65

RENSSELAER PTCLDY 32 23 MM SW21G28 29.95 WCI 17 62