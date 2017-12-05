Chicago area experiencing a 35-degree temp drop from yesterday’s high of 65-degrees – wind chills in the teens this Tuesday morning

Posted 9:02 AM, December 5, 2017, by , Updated at 09:06AM, December 5, 2017

The Chicago area has experienced a 35-degree drop from yesterday’s highs in the 60s to this morning’s lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Wind Chills have dropped into the teens area-wide. At Chicago’s official O’Hare site, yesterday’s high temperature was 65-degrees and this morning’s 8AM CST reading 30-degrees with a 17-degree wind chill.

The lowest 8AM CST temperature this morning at an airport location was 25-degrees at Freeport and 27-degrees in Rockford, while the lowest wind chill of 12-degrees was recorded west of the Fox River Valley at  Freeport, Rochelle and DeKalb.

Below is a table showing this morning’s 8AM weather at airport locations, including the Wind Chill and yesterday’s high temperature in the last two columns.

 

CITY           SKY/WX    TMP DP  RH WIND       PRES   WIND CHILL MONDAY HIGH

ROCKFORD       PTCLDY    27  14  58 W18G30    29.88R WCI  14    62

FREEPORT*      CLEAR     25  15  64 W17G25    29.88R WCI  12    61

ROCHELLE*      CLEAR     27  16  62 W25G33    29.90R WCI  12    62

DE KALB*       CLEAR     27  17  64 W23G33    29.87S WCI  12    62

PERU*          CLEAR     28  16  61 W18G28    29.97R WCI  15    63

CHICAGO-OHARE  PTCLDY    30  18  60 W20G31    29.86R WCI  17    65

CHICAGO-MIDWAY PTCLDY    32  21  64 W22G33    29.88S WCI  19    65

AURORA         CLEAR     28  17  63 W23G32    29.90R WCI  14    65

LANSING*       CLOUDY    33  26  75 SW23G32   29.91R WCI  21    63

JOLIET*        CLEAR     31  20  62 W16G22    29.93R WCI  20    66

WAUKEGAN       PTCLDY    31  21  66 SW14G28   29.80R WCI  21    64

DUPAGE AIRPORT CLEAR     28  17  63 W24G37    29.87R WCI  14    64

KANKAKEE*      CLOUDY    31  21  66 W20G29    29.98R WCI  19    64

WHEELING       CLEAR     31  19  61 W21G29    29.87R WCI  18    65

MORRIS*        CLEAR     29  17  59 W21G30    29.93R WCI  16    65

ROMEOVILLE*    PTCLDY    29  20  68 W25G32    29.91R WCI  15    64

NORTHERLY ISL    N/A     32  19  59 S13         N/A  WCI  22    64

PONTIAC        CLEAR     30  21  68 SW20G26   30.00  WCI  17    66

Valparaiso     PTCLDY    35  26  24 W18G33    29.90  WCI  24    64

Gary           PTCLDY    36  23  60 SW22G36   29.90  WCI  23    65

RENSSELAER     PTCLDY    32  23  MM SW21G28   29.95  WCI  17    62

 