Bolingbrook police officer, 3 family members killed in Ireland car crash

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — A Bolingbrook police officer and three of his family members were killed in a car accident in Wexford, Ireland Monday.

Officer Stephen Alexander, 49, was a 17-year veteran of the department and leaves behind two daughters, ages 10 and 11. His father Doug, mother Lily and brother Doug Jr. also died in the crash. The family was in Ireland attending a funeral. The details of the crash were not released by the Bolingbrook Police Department.

Alexander was assigned to the Bolingbrook Park District as a park patrol officer. He was also an assistant team leader for the Raid Entry and Containment Team and was the lead department instructor in defensive tactics and use of force. He was also an instructor for firearms, rapid deployment, and breaching.

A decorated officer, Alexander received the Life Saving Award in 2013, the department’s Top Gun Award and was nominated as Police Officer of the Year in 2014 and 2015.

He was also active in his local community. Alexander devoted his time to the community and taught self-defense classes and self-confidence skills to women and girl scouts at the Bolingbrook Park District. He was a member of “Beat the Heat” a non-profit organization which focused on community outreach to improve driver safety and police community relations. He also enjoyed racing his vintage Camaro drag racing car and talking to children about vehicle and driving safety

“Steve was an exemplary officer who took great pride in his law enforcement career and who devoted himself to protecting and serving the citizens of Bolingbrook,” said Bolingbrook Police Director Ken Teppel. “Steve will be missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing him and we will forever keep the Alexander family in our thoughts and our prayers.”