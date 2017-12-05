Bird watcher has record year at Illinois State Beach Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When most bird watchers have hung up their binoculars for the season Andy Stewart is just warming up.

He treks the shoreline at Illinois State Beach Park almost every day. (Well, he will tell you he missed two days this year.)

Stewart also just broke the record for spotting the most bird species in Lake County's history at 282 birds.

"I might have the biggest list, but I'm not the best birder,” Stewart says, "The young guys can see and hear so much better so they have an advantage."

Which is why Stewart keeps coming out to look, figuring he'll close the gap with consistency.

His plan seems to be working.