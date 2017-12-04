× Wind Advisory for northeast Illinois, a portion of northwest Indiana and all of Wisconsin from 3PM CST this Monday afternoon until 6AM CST Tuesday

The Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office has issued a Wind Advisory for northeast Illinois including the entire Chicago area into northwest Indiana, calling for strong winds gusting to 50 miles per hour from 3PM CST this Monday afternoon until 6AM CST Tuesday morning. A Wind Advisory is also in effect for all of Wisconsin for that same time period. Counties affected are depicted in tan on the highlighted map.

Southerly winds will gradually strengthen today reaching a steady 25 to 30 mile per hour velocity with gusts to 45-50 miles per hour this afternoon. Later this evening and overnight these strong winds will shift to the west. Watch for limbs breaking of trees, flying debris and Christmas decorations coming loose. Travelers on west-east highways especially should be prepared for sudden gusts that could temporarily cause problems controlling your vehicle, most affected will be high-profile vehicles such as trucks, trailers, buses and vans. Later tonight with winds shifting to the west, those traveling in a north-south direction will be most affected. Showers/thunderstorms making roads wet and slick will make conditions more difficult.