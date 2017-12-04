× WGN-TV & OAK BROOK PRODUCTIONS BRING HOME 11 EMMY® AWARDS

CHICAGO, December 4, 2017 – At Saturday’s 2017 Chicago/Midwest Emmy® Awards, WGN-TV and Oak Brook Productions (OBP) won 11 Emmy® Awards. WGN-TV/OBP Emmy® Award winners include:

Category #5-a Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering – Serious News (Hard) Feature

Pride over Prejudice: Michael Lowe, Reporter; Jennifer Lyons, Reed Nolan, Sandy Pudar, Dominick Stasi, Producers. WGN — See it here

Category #6-a Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Arts/Culture/Entertainment

The Decay Devils: Michael Lowe, Reporter; Kevin Doellman, Jennifer Lyons, Reed Nolan, Sandy Pudar, Dominick Stasi, Producers. WGN — See it here

Category #6-c Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Crime

Predictive Policing: Michael Lowe, Reporter; Jeff Armstrong, Susanne Barthel, Reed Nolan, Pat Parmenter, Producers. WGN – See it here

Category #6-f Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Health/Science

Firefighter PTSD: Dina Bair, Reporter; Katharin Czink, Mike D’Angelo, Steve Scheuer, Producers. WGN – See it here

Category #6-j Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Religion

Biblical Murals: Larry Potash, Reporter; Mike D’Angelo, Producer. WGN – See it here

Category #6-l Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Weather

I Feel Lucky to be Alive. 50 Years of Terrifying Memories: Thomas Skilling, Reporter; Pamela Grimes, Brad Piper, Producers. WGN – See it here

Category #9 Outstanding Achievement for Informational/Instructional Programming – Program/Special/Series/Feature/Segment

Weekend Workbench: The Great Outdoors: Joshua Kaufman, Executive Producer; John Paul Biciunas, Casey Finn, Abby Nyquist, Greg Larson, Producers; Sean Buino, Ryan Salzwedel, Hosts. Oak Brook Productions – More info here

Category #21-f Outstanding Crafts Achievement for On-Camera Talent –General Assignment Reporter

Michael Lowe – Composite. WGN – More info here

Category #26-b Outstanding Crafts Achievement Off-Air: Editor – Program (Non-News)

Mike Janowski – Chicago’s Best. Oak Brook Productions – More info here

Category #27-a Outstanding Crafts Achievement Off-Air: Photographer – News

Reed Nolan, Kevin Doellman – In The Details. WGN

Category #28-a Outstanding Crafts Achievement Off-Air: Writer – News

Michael Lowe – Words of Art. WGN – See it here

