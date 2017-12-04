× Wedding ring found… 46 years later

PORTLAND, Ore. — A wedding ring lost 46 years ago is back where it belongs because of social media.

Dean Anderson lost his ring at a backyard barbecue in 1971.

He said the ring was loose and fell off during a game of touch football.

A construction crew recently found the ring while replacing a sidewalk in a nearby park.

A blog post about the ring went viral.

Using engraved initials and a date inside the ring it was returned to the couple.

The Andersons have been married for 50 years.