Vote this week on Chicago O’Hare airport jet-noise plan

CHICAGO — A plan supporters say will more fairly distribute the annoyance of roaring jets flying in and out of Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport faces a key vote this week.

The Chicago Tribune reports the O’Hare Noise Compatibility Commission will vote on the so called “Fly Quiet” plan Friday. It includes representatives of more than 50 municipalities and school districts.

The plan involves using various configurations of traffic flow and runway use in eight-week rotations. The vote is expected to be close. Even if the commission OKs it, federal approval could take another year.

Bensenville Village Manager Evan Summers says his community will still experience plenty of noise under the plan. But he says it’ll be an improvement over the current situation with jet noise 24 hours a day.