Two West Town nail salons robbed in under a week

CHICAGO -- Two masked men robbed a West Town nail salon Monday, just days after another nail salon was robbed less than a block away.

Just like we’ve seen with carjackings in the city, there also seems to be an uptick in the number of nail salon robberies recently. It's the second time in less than a week that robbers have hit two nail salons within a block of each other on Grand in West Town. Both robberies were caught on camera.

Thursday afternoon, two masked men came into Pinky Nail Salon, 1400 W. Grand Ave., and quickly took over. One pointed a gun at customers while the other cleaned out the till and took money from employee’s wallets in a matter of minutes. While those inside were scared, no one was physically injured.

Less than a block away Monday, Chamin Nail Studio at 1359 W. Grand Ave. was targeted in another nail salon robbery. Two men in ski masks staged the holdup in that case as well.

Those who work nearby say it’s no surprise these crimes are going up.