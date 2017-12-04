× Teen shot in front yard of South Side home

CHICAGO — A 13-year-old boy was shot in the abdomen while he was standing in a group outside a South Side residence Monday evening, according to police.

Police say the teen was part of a gathering in the front yard of a residence on the 900 block of W. 87th St. in the Gresham neighborhood when someone fired shots from a passing vehicle.

The victim was shot in the abdomen and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Police say no one is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.