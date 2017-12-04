Small plane crashes at Rockford airport, four injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKFORD -- At least four people were injured, including two minors, after a two engine aircraft crashed at Chicago Rockford International Airport Monday evening.

According to airport officials, there were no signs of distress as the King Air C-90 came in to land around 6 p.m. Monday, when it clipped the airport perimeter fence and landed short of the runway.

Officials said at least four people were on board, including two adults and two minors that were hospitalized after the crash. At least two of them are believed to be in critical condition. There are unconfirmed report that A 17-year-old girl was ejected from the plane during the crash.

The plane remains on the runway as local investigators comb through the wreckage, trying to determine whether or not wind gusts had anything to do with the crash. The tail end of the plane has broken off and split into two, possibly indicating the force of the impact when it hit the ground. NTSB federal investigators will be on the scene Tuesday.

As of 9:45 p.m. Monday, there was no word on the state of the plane's pilot.