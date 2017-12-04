NY rapper flies 1,000 miles to meet 86-year-old ‘Words with Friends’ competitor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PALM BEACH, Fla. -- The online game "Words with Friends" is credited with starting an unlikely friendship.

Spencer is a 22-year-old New York rapper who goes by the stage name "High Class Filth."

Roz is an 86-year-old woman who lives in a retirement community in Florida.

The pair met last summer when they were randomly squared up on "Words with Friends," an online game that is similar to Scrabble. Since then, they have played more than 300 games.

According to WALA, Pastor Amy Butler of the Riverside Church in Manhattan helped Spencer arrange a trip to Florida to meet Roz.

On Friday, Spencer and Pastor Butler traveled more than 1,000 miles to Florida, so Spencer could finally meet Roz in person.

Spencer tweeted photos with Roz -- and his post now has more than one million likes on Twitter.

so last summer i randomly met this 80 y/o woman on words with friends. we played 300+ games together and she actually ended up becoming a good friend of mine. today i got to go to florida and meet her in person💜 pic.twitter.com/VXDbNS4eUo — High Class Filth (@Filth800) December 1, 2017

Even "Words with Friends" is loving these photos.

They tweeted, "We can’t get enough of this! Amazing. Thank you for sharing your story with us."