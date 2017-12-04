Lunchbreak: Alaskan king crab and rock shrimp mac and cheese

Executive Chef Brian Key

Steak 48

615 N. Wabash Avenue

Chicago

(312) 266-4848

steak48.com/

Alaskan King Crab and Rock Shrimp Mac ‘n Cheese

Ingredients

1 pound Cavatappi pasta

1 gallon water

2 Tablespoons kosher salt

3 quarts heavy cream

2 fluid ounces olive oil

1 ounce (2 Tbs) Parmesan cheese, grated

1 ounce (2 Tbs) Romano cheese, grated

2 egg yolks

1 ounce (2 Tbs) cheddar cheese

1 ounce (2 Tbs) Provel cheese

1 ounce (2 Tbs) rock shrimp

1 ounce (2 Tbs) king crab

1 Tablespoon shallots, chopped

1/2 Tablespoon garlic, chopped

1 Tablespoon lemon juice

1 ounce unsalted butter

1 teaspoon paprika

1 Tablespoon white wine

2 teaspoon fresh chives

Directions:

Bring the water and kosher salt to a boil, and cook the pasta until al dente. Drain the pasta well and toss with a little olive oil before letting it cool at room temperature. In a sauce pot, bring the cream to a boil and reduce heat to low. Whisk in the cheeses and cook on low heat until the sauce begins to thicken and remove from heat. Whisk in the egg yolks and let cool. Place a sauté pan on the stove on high heat and add the olive oil, followed by the rock shrimp, sautéing for 30 seconds. Add in the garlic, shallots and king crab meat and deglaze with the lemon juice and white wine. Finally, add in the butter and paprika and set aside. Take the pasta and place in another sauté pan on the stove on medium high heat. Add in some olive oil and warm the pasta. Add the cheese sauce to the pasta and bring to a simmer. Scoop the pasta into a bowl and top with the king crab and rock shrimp, garnishing with chives.