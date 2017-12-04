It’s Time to Play True or False with TV News Legend Dan Rather!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TV icon Dan Rather seems to have an endless supply of similes and metaphors. We've many of these "Ratherisms" during live election coverage.

I thought it would be fun to re-visit a few of them and find out if he really said these folksy phrases or not. I threw one in that I knew he didn't say for fun.

It was a fun way to promote his new book, What Unites Us.

His book is a collection of original essays reflecting on patriotism and what it means to be an American today. In them, the distinguished broadcast journalist will draw on his more than 60 years of reporting experience to examine not just the public institutions (including schools, libraries, and national parks) that helped build this country, but also the civil rights crusades that have changed it, and the scientific discoveries and drive for innovation that makes it so special.

