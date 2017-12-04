From near record warmth to a cold reality check

Monday’s unseasonably mild 65 degree high temperature was just one degree shy of the record set back in 1998.

But these temperatures are about to become a distant memory as much colder as more typical December weather arrives.

A strong cold front will pass late Monday evening ushering in much colder air. Readings Tuesday will hold steady in the middle to upper 30s before falling below freezing by nightfall.

In addition to the winter-like temperatures, gusty west to northwest winds 20-30 mph will create wind chills in the teens by late in the day.

The chilly temperatures have legs as below normal readings are expected to dominate the coming two weeks.

The wild weather caused some damage and delays. WGN’s Sean Lewis has more.